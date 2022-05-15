Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $258,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 643 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ANSYS by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in ANSYS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 12,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after purchasing an additional 133,169 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in ANSYS by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Shares of ANSS opened at $254.57 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.72 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

