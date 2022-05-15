Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 708,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 224,483 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

