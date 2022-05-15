Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 692 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74.

