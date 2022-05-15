Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.24 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

