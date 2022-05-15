Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

NYSE MET opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

