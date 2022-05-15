Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

