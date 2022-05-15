Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIXU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,989. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $1,609,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

