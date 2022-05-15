Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ GRCL opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $230.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -1.28.
A number of brokerages have commented on GRCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.
About Gracell Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.