Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $230.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -1.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

