Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 357.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 357 ($4.40).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.81) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Grainger alerts:

GRI stock opened at GBX 296.40 ($3.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.19). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 293.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 299.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 2.08 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.58), for a total value of £717,758.70 ($884,920.11).

Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.