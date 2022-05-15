Graviocoin Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $36.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00226231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016566 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002996 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

