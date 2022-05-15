Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.76

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.76 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.80 ($0.15). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 15,875,155 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGP shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.32) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.31) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The stock has a market cap of £486.31 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.37.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.