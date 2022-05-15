Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GO. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,536 shares of company stock worth $6,017,470. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,199,000 after buying an additional 76,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

