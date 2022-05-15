Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Plans $1.82 Annual Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.8212 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a dividend payout ratio of 102.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $63.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.