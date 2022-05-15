Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMBOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $12.48 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $13.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, crackers, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, savory snacks, candy, packaged goods, and other products.

