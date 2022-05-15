Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMBOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.
OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $12.48 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $13.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.
About Grupo Bimbo (Get Rating)
