Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS GGDVY remained flat at $$59.61 during trading hours on Friday. 53 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11. Guangdong Investment has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $77.35.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

