GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Acquires 5,000 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 0.0% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after buying an additional 95,937 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,561,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. 7,121,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.