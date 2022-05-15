GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,585 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for 5.4% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned approximately 2.04% of Yum China worth $434,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 2,201,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

