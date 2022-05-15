Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 2,680 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,028,000 after buying an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sanofi by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,994 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,676 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.03. 2,022,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,828. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($128.42) to €121.00 ($127.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

