Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 933.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,385 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after buying an additional 369,258 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,145,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Aflac by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 677,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 329,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aflac by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,636,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,889,000 after purchasing an additional 245,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,611. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

