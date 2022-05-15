Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $64.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,321.01. 1,748,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,570.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,732.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,196.49 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

