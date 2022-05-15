Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $4.73 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.76) to £111 ($136.85) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.78) to £120 ($147.95) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.14. 5,831,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,457,676. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

