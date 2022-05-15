Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases 312,100 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 685.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 312,100 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 57,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000.

Shares of SLV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. 32,770,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,547,816. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

