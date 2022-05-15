Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,401,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,271,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $7.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.18) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.48) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

