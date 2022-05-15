Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 760 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.5% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,028,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in 3M by 753.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in 3M by 10.3% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.90. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $206.81. The company has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.