Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 896 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.68. 3,580,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.