Guardian Capital LP Decreases Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the period. CGI accounts for approximately 2.6% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.63% of CGI worth $136,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,368. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.70.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

