Guardian Capital LP Purchases 1,306 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,002. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $125.11 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.70 and a 200 day moving average of $151.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

