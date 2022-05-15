Guardian Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 771,099 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Rogers Communications worth $19,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,961 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,970 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 869,617 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 110,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.77. 405,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,819. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.90.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.