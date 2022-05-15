Guardian Capital LP Sells 1,203 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $16.67 on Friday, reaching $588.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,912. The business’s 50-day moving average is $594.02 and its 200 day moving average is $590.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $425.70 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

