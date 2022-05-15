Guardian Capital LP Sells 33,275 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,275 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Unilever by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,542,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. 3,320,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,476. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

