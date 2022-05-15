Guardian Capital LP Sells 50,342 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,342 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $71,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.62. 3,275,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.35. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

