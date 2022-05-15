Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Barrington Research

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of HAE opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

