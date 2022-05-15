Haven Protocol Price Reaches $1.36 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00004501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 57.2% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.25 million and $1.24 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,322.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,085.22 or 0.06876707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00228939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.40 or 0.00693877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.20 or 0.00541510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00070611 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,365,680 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

