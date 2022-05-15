HC Wainwright Boosts TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Price Target to $16.00

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
TRMD stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of TORM by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TORM by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TORM by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.
About TORM (Get Rating)
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TORM (TRMD)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.