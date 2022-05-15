HC Wainwright Boosts TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Price Target to $16.00

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

TRMD stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that TORM will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of TORM by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TORM by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TORM by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

