HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

HCI Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. HCI Group has a payout ratio of 125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect HCI Group to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $139.80.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Politis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 114.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

