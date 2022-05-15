Head to Head Contrast: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) vs. PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 10.18% 4.85% 2.01% PLDT 15.14% 24.66% 4.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and PLDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 PLDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus target price of $64.20, suggesting a potential upside of 62.41%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than PLDT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and PLDT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.70 billion 1.51 $398.00 million $2.64 14.97 PLDT $3.92 billion 2.03 $535.25 million $2.75 13.41

PLDT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group. PLDT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Liberty SiriusXM Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It also offers connected vehicle services; a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings; and traffic information services, which provide information as to road closings, traffic flow and incident data to consumers with compatible in-vehicle navigation systems, and real-time weather services in vehicles, boats, and planes. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming platform. Further, it offers ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Additionally, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as through its website. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 34.0 million subscribers through Sirius XM and approximately 6.4 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About PLDT (Get Rating)

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. It also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, the company offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, it engages in the sale of mobile handsets, broadband data routers, tablets, and accessories, as well as provides domestic leased lines and alternative messaging solutions, such as over-the-top services, social media, and messenger application. As of December 31, 2021, it had 71,221,952 mobile broadband subscribers; 3,619,372 fixed line subscribers; and 2.8 million broadband subscribers. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

