Head-To-Head Contrast: Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE) & Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Zanite Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zanite Acquisition and Lilium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zanite Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33

Lilium has a consensus target price of $10.92, suggesting a potential upside of 280.49%. Given Lilium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lilium is more favorable than Zanite Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Zanite Acquisition and Lilium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zanite Acquisition N/A -24.66% 3.45% Lilium N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zanite Acquisition and Lilium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zanite Acquisition N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A Lilium $60,000.00 13,645.89 -$486.29 million N/A N/A

Zanite Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lilium.

Risk and Volatility

Zanite Acquisition has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilium has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lilium beats Zanite Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zanite Acquisition (Get Rating)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Lilium (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

