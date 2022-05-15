Head-To-Head Review: Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) & Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) and Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Celularity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Celularity and Enochian Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celularity N/A 71.61% 6.07% Enochian Biosciences N/A -22.93% -21.02%

Risk and Volatility

Celularity has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celularity and Enochian Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celularity $21.33 million 47.39 -$100.12 million N/A N/A Enochian Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.72 million ($0.79) -8.24

Enochian Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Celularity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Celularity and Enochian Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celularity 0 2 1 0 2.33 Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celularity currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.70%. Given Celularity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celularity is more favorable than Enochian Biosciences.

Summary

Celularity beats Enochian Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celularity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celularity Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. It also sells and licenses products that are used in surgical and wound care markets, such as Biovance and Interfyl; collects stem cells from umbilical cords and placentas; and provides cells storage under the LifebankUSA brand. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase. Its pipeline development products comprise ENOB-DC-11 off the shelf DC vaccine for multiple solid tumors; and ENOB-DC-21, a non-specific vaccine for intraturmoral injection. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Scripps Institute, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, the University of California, Los Angeles, and The Hepatitis B Foundation and Baruch S. Blumberg Institute. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

