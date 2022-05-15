Head to Head Survey: Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF – Get Rating) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Beadell Resources and Maverix Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Maverix Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Maverix Metals has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.84%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beadell Resources and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A Maverix Metals 43.42% 4.50% 4.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beadell Resources and Maverix Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maverix Metals $45.90 million 13.37 $24.07 million $0.17 24.53

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Beadell Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Beadell Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beadell Resources

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

