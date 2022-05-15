Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 834.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $37.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

