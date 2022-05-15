Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00114696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00022204 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00311678 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

