Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $93.83 Average PT from Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,257 shares of company stock worth $5,036,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1,360.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

