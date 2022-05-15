Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $2,416,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 244,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,317 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

