Hiblocks Price Down 36.4% This Week (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $40,825.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00502605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00037211 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,260.18 or 1.88631103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.