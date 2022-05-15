HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the period.

NYSE:SITE opened at $132.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.82 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

