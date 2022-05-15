HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 120,255 Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of KKR Acquisition Holdings I worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KAHC. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter worth $4,880,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter worth about $2,438,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter worth about $4,875,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KAHC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

