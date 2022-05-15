HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 91,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 36.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $104.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day moving average is $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.