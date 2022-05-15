HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 215.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Life Storage worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after buying an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after acquiring an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.97 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.20.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

