HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,749 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.78% of HH&L Acquisition worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 805.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 208,574 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,257,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,915,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HHLA opened at $9.82 on Friday. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.