HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Terex by 237,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. Terex Co. has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

